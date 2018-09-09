Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar opening up in Hattiesburg Sept. 17

By Jayson Burnett | September 9, 2018 at 4:14 PM CDT - Updated September 9 at 4:14 PM

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar is bringing its fresh Louisiana cuisine to the Hub City on Monday, Sept. 17. In 8 more days the Louisiana sports bar and restaurant, co-owned by New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees, will serve up a taste of Louisiana in a game-day atmosphere.

On opening day, the first twenty customers will receive a free Drew Brees signed mini football.

The new Hattiesburg restaurant, located at 4400 Hardy Street in Westwood Square, will open its doors at 11 a.m.

