Sunday 5 p.m. Forecast

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Passing showers and storms will increase as we head through the evening and into the overnight hours. Severe weather isn’t anticipated, though it can’t be completely ruled out. Rainfall totals will be under a half inch. Temperatures will ease back into the 70s.
Tomorrow, more showers and storms will be possible through the day. Hit and miss storms start as early as 10am and will linger around until about 8pm. Afternoon highs will be around 85. Rainfall totals will be around one inch. Rain chances will be around 70 percent.
Tuesday there will be more showers and storms in the area. Rain chances will be around 60 percent. Highs will be around 85 again. Rainfall totals around one inch.
Wednesday, showers and storms will thin out and become a bit more scattered. Rain chances around 40 percent. Highs in the upper 80s.
Then we dry out as we close out next week. As we continue to track Isaac and a cluster of storms near the Gulf.
