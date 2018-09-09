Southern Pines in need of donations for care of dogs rescued from auto crash

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -Southern Pines Animal Shelter is asking for help in caring for several dogs rescued from the scene of a two-vehicle wreck in Forrest County Friday.
Four dogs were rescued after two trucks collided on Interstate 59 around 12:30 p.m. Shelter staff said seven dogs were in one of the trucks and three died at the scene.
The Highway Patrol says three people were hurt, and one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. His condition is unknown.
“Right now, we’re trying to do some diagnostics and figure out what we can do for these animals,” said Alicia Fortenberry, veterinarian and medical director of Southern Pines Animal Shelter and the Spay and Neuter Clinic. “They obviously had some care. We’re evaluating sort of, their whole body and treating everything that we find, whether it’s from the accident or maybe previous to the accident. We’re just trying to get them whole and healthy.”
Three of the dogs are chihuahua mixes and one is a poodle mix.
“Bedding is always helpful at the shelter, any of our regular shelter needs, bleach and bedding and Dawn dish soap, in lieu of money is certainly welcome, but in these situations, the diagnostics are quite expensive and so really, that's our biggest need at this point” Fortenberry said.
Fortenberry said it’s unclear right now what will happen to the dogs once their immediate health issues are dealt with.
