High School Football Recap: Week 4

SUMRALL, MS (WDAM) - Sumrall High School scored four times on plays of 73 yards or longer as the Bobcats remained unbeaten with a 40-7 victory over visiting Enterprise High School.
“We may not be doing everything just perfect, but one thing I think we’re doing pretty well is coming out ready to play,” Sumrall coach Shannon White said. “So far, we’ve not been a second-half team, and the last couple weeks, not just a first-half team like we were early on.
“The last couple games, we’ve really come out ready to play, and that’s enabled us to put points on the board and kind of take the life out of the other team.”
The Bobcats (4-0) led 21-0 after one quarter and 34-7 at halftime as senior quarterback Dannis Jackson threw for two touchdowns and ran for another.
“We have running plays for him, but when he throws, I think that’s what really makes him dangerous,” White said. “He’s got a good arm and he’s accurate. I think right now, he’s like 31-of-41 and throwing for four touchdowns. He’s thrown it well, he’s accurate, just a true, dual-threat guy.”
Jackson put Sumrall on the scoreboard with a 2-yard touchdown pass to junior Gabe Cocroft.
Jackson ripped off a 73-yard scoring run for a 14-0 lead before James Ford added a 5-yard scoring run to give the Bobcats a three-touchdown lead.
Senior Tyrek Preston broke off an 81-yard touchdown run and Hayden Barrett hauled in an 84-yard pass from Jackson for a 34-0 lead.
Freshman Zack Elliott scored on a 34-yard run for the Bulldogs (0-4) before junior Darryn Coney wrapped up the scoring with a 76-yard run in the third quarter.
The Bobcats will welcome Richton High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Rebels (3-1) defeated visiting East Marion High School 42-28 Friday night.
West Marion 14, Raleigh 8
FOXWORTH _ Junior quarterback Jeremiah Holmes threw a pair of touchdowns to senior receiver Dontavious McGowen as the Trojans remained unbeaten.
Holmes hit McGowen with an 81-yard touchdown pass and then ran for the two-point conversion for an 8-0 halftime lead.
The Lions (1-3) tied the score after three quarters on a 23-yard run by senior Braxton Burkett and a two-point conversion by sophomore Darius Windham.
But Holmes and McGowen connected in the fourth quarter on a 26-yard touchdown for the game-winning score.
McGowen finished with three catches for 145 yards and two touchdowns, while Holmes completed 10-of-16 passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns.
West Marion (4-0) will visit Brooklyn Friday, taking on Forrest County Agricultural High School at 7 p.m. The Aggies (0-4) lost 14-0 to Resurrection Catholic High School Friday.
West Jones 35, Bay Springs 13
BAY SPRINGS _ Sophomore quarterback Alan Follis threw for 230 yards and two touchdowns to pace the Mustangs to their third consecutive victory.
Follis, who also scored on an 8-yard run, completed 15-of-17 passes, completing passes to seven different receivers.
The Bulldogs bogged down West Jones’ ground game, with the Mustangs managing just 73 yards.
Still, West Jones took a 7-0 lead thanks to a 1-yard touchdown run by senior Damion Cunningham. The lead grew to 14-0 on a 26-yard pass from Follis to junior Jasper Jones.
Senior Dallen Jones’ 2-yard run pulled Bay Springs within 14-7 at halftime.
Follis bumped West Jones’ lead back to two touchdowns when he threw 33 yards to junior Michael Neal, but the Bulldogs answered with a 7-yard touchdown run from senior Anson Windham to stay within 21-13 after three quarters.
The Mustangs put the game away in the fourth period on Follis’ TD run and Jasper Jones ran 21 yards for the game’s final score as West Jones handed an unbeaten foe its inaugural loss for a second consecutive week.
Bay Springs managed just 206 yards total offense, suffering six sacks as junior quarterback Adrian Cole completed 5-of-9 passes for 91 yards. Senior Derrien Lee caught five passes for 82 yards.
Senior Jamarius Hosey rushed for 81 yards on 19 carries to lead Bay Springs. Windham added 23 yards and a touchdown on nine carries and Dallen Jones added seven yards and a touchdown on three carries.
Jasper Jones rushed for 45 yards and a touchdown on eight carries for West Jones and also had a 26-yard touchdown catch. Neal grabbed three passes for 46 yards and a score.
Sophomore Tajrick Randolph had five catches for 78 yards and also blocked a punt.
West Jones (3-1) will have an open week before returning at 7 p.m. on Sept. 21 to open Region 3-5A play by hosting Forest Hill. The Patriots (1-2) lost Friday 51-8 to Ridgeland.
Bay Springs (3-1) will host Northeast Jones High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Tigers (0-4) lost 28-21 to South Jones High School Friday.
