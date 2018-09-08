HPD searching for 5 wanted for questioning in shooting

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are searching for five people wanted for questioning in a Thursday night shooting.
Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said a woman was shot in the leg in the 2300 block of McInnis Loop just after 7 p.m. The injuries were not life threatening, according to police.
Moore said Marcus Mock, Billy Ray Keyes, Jeremy Brown, Deja' Jones and Jasmine Carpenter are wanted for questioning in the aggravated assault.
Police believe the shooting was the result of an altercation from earlier in the day.
If you have any information regarding the location of any of the five people, you are asked to contact HPD or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.
