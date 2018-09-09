Homecoming queen kicks winning field goal for Mississippi high school

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) - Kaylee Foster has made quite the name for herself in Greyhound Nation and for good reason.
The senior was crowned the 2018 Ocean Springs High School homecoming queen at halftime during Friday’s game. A short time later, she kicked the game-winning extra point to beat the George County Rebels.
“Jack King, the holder, he like looks at me and like ‘it’s ok, Kaylee. Just kick it like you always do. It’s ok,’” said Ocean Springs High School senior Kaylee Foster. “And the next thing I know, everyone is like right there. Just a nice group hug.”
Watch her game-winning kick in the video below:
So how does the star of Ocean Spring’s homecoming game celebrate on the day after? She spent Saturday morning taking the ACT before preparing for Saturday night’s big homecoming dance.
“I turned my phone off before I got to the ACT and I was like I'm not going to think about anything, just think about the test and then once it's over, I can think about tonight and last night and how much fun I’m going to have.”
Well-deserved fun.
Thanks to Foster, the team beat the Rebels 13-12. Seven of the 13 points came from two Foster field goals and the game-winning extra point in overtime.
The homecoming queen is getting a lot of attention and says she’s quite surprised by all of it.
“I really am,” she said. “I was just going out there to kick an extra point, and now here we are.”
This is the sixth year the athlete has been shaking things up on the football field; but she also plays soccer and runs track.
“They’ve always been very welcoming of me and what I’m trying to do. They don’t like treat me any differently other than I don’t go into the locker room,” she added with a laugh.
“I love the guys. That sounds really weird. But I love the relationships that I’ve made with them. I don’t have brothers. I just have my one sister. But being around them, it gives me a bunch of brothers.”
She said she always has had support from her family to play football.
“I was like I really didn’t have the heart to tell her no, so I said, ‘Go ask your dad,’ ” said mom Rendy Foster. “And he was like, ‘Yeah, you know, that sounds like a pretty good idea.’ And he signed the permission slip and never gave it a second thought.”
“Always told the girls, you know, life’s an opportunity. Go see what you can do. And they’ve both taken the advice on that and both exceeded at everything they’ve done,” said dad Jerry Foster.
Congratulations Kaylee!
