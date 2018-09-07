Woman injured in Hattiesburg shooting

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are investigating a Thursday night shooting that injured a woman in the Hub City.
Officers responded to the shooting in the 2300 block of McInnis Loop just after 7 p.m. and found a woman with a gunshot wound to the leg, which was not life threatening, according to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore.
Moore said police believe the shooting was the result of an altercation from earlier in the day.
Detectives are interviewing witnesses at this time, but no one has been taken into custody, according to Moore.
If you have any information regarding the shooting, contact HPD or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.
