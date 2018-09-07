USM defensive backfield bracing for Warhawks

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Ky’el Hemby grew up near Baltimore before moving 18 hours away to play junior college football in western Iowa.
Summers have their dog days in both locations, so Hemby figured he knew hot.
Then, after being recruited and visiting the University of Southern Mississippi, Hemby thought he had a pretty good handle on just what to expect from a Mississippi summer day.
Hah.
“Man, I came like my first day, and we had done some position conditioning, and I had some cleats with chrome bottoms and one of my spikes melted,” Hemby said. “That’s how hot it was.
“My parents, they were sitting in the end zone, watching us work out, and everybody’s got their shirts off and I’m the only one with a shirt on, and they were like, ‘You looked like you were (hurting),’ and I’m like, ‘Man, I am going to have to adjust to this.’”
Hemby, a JuCo All-American safety from Western Iowa Community College, appears to have adjusted well, as have his fellow defensive backs in a completely reconfigured USM secondary.
The Golden Eagles lost eight defensive backs from 2017, including their five-man starting confederation comprised of two cornerbacks, two safeties and a rover.
How Hemby and his compatriots would align let alone mesh was one of the key questions of the spring and preseason camps.
With at least another 11 football games ahead of the Golden Eagles, that verdict won’t fully be answered until season’s end.
But based on the season opener, a 55-7 win over Football Championship Subdivision member Jackson State University, the new-look back end of the USM defense put a good first foot forward.
“We’re pretty solid up front,” USM coach Jay Hopson said. “I really like our front seven, but I like our back end, too, and I told you that earlier.
“There’re some new guys, but they’re athletic. So, just looking forward to watching them grow and get better each week. That’s the journey.”
That journey began Saturday against the Tigers, with Hemby (rover), sophomore Tyler Barnes (free safety) and junior Ernest Gunn (boundary cornerback) making their first collegiate starts.
The game also saw the return of senior nickel back Picasso Nelson Jr., who was playing in a game for the first time in 21 months after recovering from injury, and sophomore Rachuan Mitchell, who started three games last year.
The defensive backfield also rotated senior rover Xavier Marion, JuCo transfer boundary cornerback Ty Williams, sophomore nickel back D.Q. Thomas, freshman free safety Shannon Showers and freshman field cornerback J.J. Jones.
Jackson State managed just 199 yards total offense, including 98 yards passing, and coughed up four turnovers, including two interceptions. Marion plucked a fumble from mid-air and returned it 26 yards for a touchdown, Hemby and Showers each had their first career interceptions and the defensive backfield, led by Thomas’ five tackles (two for loss), contributed the game’s top six tacklers.
“The guys really ran around hard and played,” USM defensive coordinator Tim Billings said. “We made some enthusiasm and excitement…We created a lot of lost yardage plays, caused three fumbles and had two interceptions.”
But both Billings and Hemby said the Golden Eagles will have to continue to step up their collective game when it welcomes University of Louisiana-Monroe (1-0) at 6 p.m. Saturday at Roberts Stadium.
The Warhawks scored with 37 seconds to play then watched a last-second field goal attempt slide awry to hold off intrastate FBS rival Southeastern Louisiana University, 34-31.
Still, ULM piled up 554 yards total offense, including 208 yards on the ground and 3r46 yards passing.
Dual-threat ULM quarterback Caleb Evans completed 35-of-53 passes for 346 yards and two touchdowns with an interception. Evans also contributed 62 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries.
“The running back is back, the quarterback’s back, the receivers are back,” Billings said. “Offensively, they’ve got eight or nine returning starters, and the quarterback makes it all go.
“He can throw the football and he can really run. He broke one for 80 (yards) on us last year.”
Hemby said he and his teammates are aware of the challenge and were looking forward to it.
“Their receivers are like 4.3 (-second), 4.4 (-second) guys in the 40-yard dash, so we’re looking at getting a lot of passes,” Hemby said. “We’ve got to make sure that we’re ready, and that number one, are eyes are ready, are on our keys.
“I know this game is going to be more of a dogfight, but there’s going to be a lot balls in the air and I feel like we can get a lot of takebacks.”
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.