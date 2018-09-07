Sumrall Elementary students ‘Move to Learn’

SUMRALL, MS (WDAM) -Children in Lamar County are learning how intense exercise at school can help them learn.
Staff with the "Move to Learn" program went to Sumrall Elementary School Thursday to show how movement in small spaces can make students healthier.
The program is sponsored by the Bower Foundation and the Mississippi Department of Education.
“They offer the classroom teachers some different videos they can use inside the classroom that really helps the kids,” said Adam Bailey, a physical education teacher for K-5th grades at Sumrall Elementary School. “If they get into a lull or something and if they need a little pick me up, they can put the video on and get them moving and re-engaged.”
“In the middle of the class, we'll usually take a little break and do (the exercises),” said Sophia Sylvest, a 5th grader. “It kind of stretches you out because you're in a seat all day, doing work.”
“It makes me feel better and lets me stretch whenever I want to,” said Cooper Pulley, another 5th grade student. “It helps your brain get active.”
Four demonstrations were held for students Pre-K through 5th Grade.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.