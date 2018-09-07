Preventive Wellness luncheon held in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Blue Cross Blue Shield of Mississippi teamed up with the Women’s Pavilion of Hattiesburg for a conversation about wellness in the workplace.
The goal was to connect business leaders with primary care providers. They discussed a care model that focuses on preventive wellness, managing chronic conditions and coordination of care.
“Preventive wellness is a huge part of staying healthy and being healthy," said Meredith Bailess, director for corporate communications for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Mississippi. "So what we are talking about is connecting employer groups with those physicians who can encourage and support their employees in having healthy lifestyles. When The employees are healthy, they are there more often, they are more productive at work.”
The featured speaker was Dr. Joe Washburne of the Women’s Pavilion.
“Dr. Washburne’s clinic is unique because it is pioneering the Women’s Wellness Home Model, which is the OBGYN care model of Blue Primary Care Home," Bailess said. “It offers women a holistic home for wellness.”
This effort is to help Mississippians in being healthy at every phase of life.
