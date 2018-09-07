President Trump to hold rally in Jackson

JACKSON, MS (WLOX) - America’s Commander in Chief will be in the Magnolia State this month for a political rally.
President Donald Trump will speak on Friday, Sept. 14 at the Mississippi Coliseum. The doors open at 3:30 p.m.
Tickets are free and can be reserved on the president's website. To register for tickets, a person can enter his phone number into the registration form. Only two tickets per phone number can be reserved. The tickets are on a first-come, first-serve basis.
State Republican leaders say they are honored that the president is speaking in Mississippi.
"We are thrilled that the President will be here to support the senator and her campaign," said Melissa Scallan, communications director for Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith. "Cindy Hyde-Smith has supported him 100 percent since she took office, and she looks forward to his visit to her home state next week."
Gov. Phil Bryant tweeted Friday morning about the President's support for Hyde-Smith and the rally.
