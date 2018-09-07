PRCC falls to nation’s top-ranked team

POPLARVILLE, MS (WDAM) - The nation’s top-ranked junior college football team played Thursday night exactly like one would expect from the nation’s top-ranked junior college football team.
Quarterback ViJay Miller threw a pair of touchdown passes to former Laurel High School standout Dontario Drummond and ran for a third as East Mississippi Community College spotted Pearl River Community College an 8-0 lead before rolling the Wildcats 59-10.
PRCC running back Ron Thompson, formerly of Bassfield High School, ran for a 4-yard touchdown and Cooper Callis threw a two-point conversion pass to Hayden Bryce as the Wildcats (0-2) struck first.
But once East Mississippi (2-0) got rolling, PRCC found itself swamped, as Deon McIntosh and Keon Moore each ran for two touchdowns.
The Wildcats, who scored the first points of the season against the Lions, added a safety in the third quarter when Damian Gray tackled a ballcarrier in the end zone after a botched punt snap.
PRCC will travel to Wesson at 7 p.m. Thursday to take on Copiah-Lincoln Community College.
