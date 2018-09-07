Opioid overdose antidote Narcan available at Hattiesburg business

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -A Hattiesburg business is among the first in the area to distribute Narcan, a drug that blocks the effects of an opioid overdose.
Moore's Bike Shop, owned by James Moore, is now able to give away about 20 boxes a month of Narcan nasal spray.
His organization, Road to Recovery, works with the Mississippi Department of Mental Health, which got a federal grant to pay for the drug.
Moore lost his son, Jeffrey, to a heroin overdose in 2015.
“The requirement is you watch a seven-minute training video, produced by the company that produces Narcan and that you simply give us some contact information so we can follow up with the grant to show that this is where the Narcan went, then one dose of Narcan will be given to you at no charge,” said Moore.
“There are 174 people a day in this country dying of overdoses,” Moore said. ”60 percent of those are dying from opioid-related overdoses, where, if (Narcan) is given in time, would have allowed them to return breathing, and a normal heart rate, giving them time for medical help to arrive.”
Narcan does not work with methamphetamine, cocaine or other non-opioid related overdoses.
