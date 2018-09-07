No. 8 JCJC drops heartbreaker to Holmes

ELLISVILLE, MS (WDAM) - Reggie Hayes threw a 34-yard touchdown pass to Demarcus Johnson with 7.2 seconds left to play Thursday night as Holmes Community College stunned Jones County Junior College 25-23.
The eighth-ranked Bobcats (1-1) moved the football at Bobcat Stadium, racking up 23 first downs and 378 yards total offense. But JCJC left the door open for the Bulldogs (2-0), losing three fumbles and committing 16 penalties that cost it 105 yards.
JCJC running back Donte Edwards netted 156 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries. Wide receiver Johnquarise Patterson caught 12 passes for 90 yards and a touchdown, and the Watts’ twins from Petal, Natorian and Nataurean, combined for six catches 107 yards and a touchdown.
JCJC led 14-12 at halftime and 17-12 after three quarters before Jesse Wilson found Shaun Walton behind the Bobcats’ defense, connecting for a 90-yard touchdown and an 18-17 lead with less than 11 minutes left to play.
Quarterback Stetson Bennett, who completed 21-of-35 passes for 197 yards, hooked up with Nataurean Watts for a 20-yard touchdown to put the Bobcats ahead 23-18 with 1:25 left in the game.
But the Bulldogs took advantage of a pass interference call on the Bobcats before finding Johnson for the game-winner.
JCJC will open South Division play at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, when the Bobcats travel to Raymond to take on Hinds Community College.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.