Morning Forecast 9/7

PINE BELT, MS (WDAM) - Expect a very nice Friday here in the Pine Belt with only a 20 percent chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Highs today will be in the upper 80s and lows overnight will be in the lower 70s.
For Saturday, we have isolated showers and thunderstorms in the forecast with highs again in the upper 80s and lows in the lower 70s.
As we head into Sunday, there is a 40 percent chance for scattered thunderstorms with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the lower 70s.
Monday through Thursday looks wet with a good chance for showers and thunderstorms each day with highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows around 70.
