Jefferson Davis County school officials plan upgrades to current high school

JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -Jefferson Davis County school officials are assessing their options after a $14 million school bond issue failed on Tuesday.
It needed a 60 percent majority, but it got only 35 percent.
The money would have gone toward construction of a new high school.
Now, officials will focus on upgrading the current high school with an emphasis on safety issues.
“We have too many entries (to the school) and we're working on getting that corrected immediately,” said Will Russell, superintendent of education for Jefferson Davis County Schools.
“We have a campus without a fence around it, we're going to correct that and add a fence around that particular school.”
About 1,400 students attend Jefferson Davis County Schools.
“We’re not giving up, obviously we’re disappointed, but as long as I’m superintendent, I’m going to take care of the children and we’re going to look at all possibilities that will make it a better situation for them,” Russell said.
