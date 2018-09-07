Man charged with murder in Hattiesburg shooting

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - A Forrest County man has been charged with murder after a Hattiesburg shooting on Friday afternoon.
Forrest County Coroner Butch Benedict confirmed one man in his late 30s died in the shooting in a parking lot off Hardy Street.
Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said Justin Lee Anderson, 30, was taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder.
Moore said the shooting happened in a parking lot in the 4700 block of Hardy Street just after 1 p.m. Benedict confirmed the death just after 4 p.m.
Benedict said the victim was taken to an area hospital, but did not survive his injuries.
Anderson was transported to the Forrest County Jail.
Investigators said they believe the victim and alleged shooter knew each other and the shooting appears to be an “isolated altercation.”
The victim’s name is not being released at this time.
