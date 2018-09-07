City of Laurel approves pay raise for city employees

LAUREL, MS (WDAM) - The City of Laurel approved a 5 percent pay raise for all city employees at the start of the 2018-2019 Fiscal Year.
Mayor Johnny Magee says the pay increase is included in the approved $22 million budget for the upcoming fiscal year. The budget was approved during Tuesday’s, September 4th, meeting.
He says the city has been working to get the employees a raise for years but was unable to do so.
“[City employees] don’t make a lot of money but they do a good job,” said Magee. “This is all city employees across the board. I think they will be appreciative of that and I know that the citizens don’t mind giving them a raise for the job that they do.”
The start of the new fiscal year is Oct. 1.
