Wayne Farms issues nationwide chicken recall

DECATUR, AL (WDAM) - A chicken processing company with ties to the Pine Belt is recalling more than 430,000 pounds of frozen chicken products that may be contaminated with metal pieces.
Wayne Farms LLC, a Georgia-based company, announced the nationwide recall Wednesday. Wayne Farms has a processing facility in Laurel, but the products in question were produced at a facility in Decatur, AL.
A news release from the company said the products being recalled are labeled “Fully Cooked Diced Chicken Breast Pieces” and “Fully Cooked Grill Marked Chicken Breast Strips.”
A full list of the recalled products can be found here: https://bit.ly/CS3v9B
The products were processed in July and sent to distributors, restaurants and other processing locations across the country.
According to the news release, Wayne Farms became aware of the problem after a customer complaint on July 27. The company launched an investigation and reported its findings to the Food Safety and Inspection Service on Tuesday.
