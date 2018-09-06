Moscow envoy: Poisoning claims are 'anti-Russian hysteria'

Moscow envoy: Poisoning claims are 'anti-Russian hysteria'

FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2017, file photo, Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the troops at the Hemeimeem air base in Syria. When the presidents of Russia, Turkey and Iran meet in Tehran Friday, Sept. 7, all eyes will be on their diplomacy averting a bloodbath in Idlib, Syria's crowded northwestern province and last opposition stronghold. The three leaders whose nations are all under U.S. sanctions have an interest in working together, but Idlib is complicated and they have little common ground. (Mikhail Klimentyev/Pool Photo via AP, File) (Mikhail Klimentyev)
By JIM HEINTZ and EDITH M. LEDERER | September 6, 2018 at 3:46 AM CDT - Updated September 6 at 5:37 PM

MOSCOW (AP) — A top Russian diplomat on Thursday denounced British accusations that Russian military intelligence agents poisoned a former spy in England, calling them base untruths aimed at whipping up hostility toward Moscow.

The statement by Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia to a session of the U.N. Security Council came hours after Britain's security minister said Russian President Vladimir Putin is ultimately responsible for the nerve-agent poisoning in March of Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, in the city of Salisbury.

Britain produced an "unfounded and mendacious cocktail of facts" and is refusing to cooperate with Russia in investigating the poisoning "to unleash a disgusting anti-Russian hysteria and to involve other countries in this hysteria," Nebenzia said.

Moscow has denied involvement in the poisonings since the beginning of the case and the issue reared up again on Wednesday when Britain said it had identified two alleged agents of Russia's GRU military intelligence service as suspects.

Earlier at the Security Council, Ambassador Karen Pierce of Britain accused Russia of failing to uphold the ban on using chemical weapons and playing "dice" with the lives of the people of Salisbury. She said the international community must take steps to safeguard people against the use of chemical weapons and "the threat of hostile foreign interference."

United Kingdom's United Nations Ambassador Karen Pierce address the U.N. Security meeting, Thursday Sept. 6, 2018 at U.N. headquarters. Britain's security minister said Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin bears ultimate responsibility for a nerve agent attack targeting a former spy in England. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Britain's security minister Ben Wallace called out Putin over the attack that used the nerve agent Novichok against the Skripals in Salisbury. Both Skripal, a GRU officer who turned double agent for Britain, and his daughter were hospitalized for weeks in critical condition.

Pierce said "they are progressing well."

Viktoria Skripal, niece of Sergei Skripal, speaks during a news conference in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018. Viktoria on Thursday called on British authorities to allow her to visit her family in Britain after her visa application was denied. Skripal also said that she doubts that the former Russians spy is still alive because he has not communicated with the family since the poisoning. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
Wallace told the BBC that Putin and his government "controls, funds and directs" the GRU.

Three months after the Skripals were poisoned, local woman Dawn Sturgess died and her boyfriend Charlie Rowley was sickened after they came across remnants of the nerve agent in a discarded perfume bottle.

FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 23, 2018 file photo, Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, listens to the Defense Minister as he arrives to attend a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow, Russia. The GRU is one arm of Russia's extensive security and intelligence apparatus, which also includes the Foreign Intelligence Service, known as the SVR, and the Federal Security Service, or FSB, which conducts domestic intelligence and counterintelligence. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)
Britain announced the charges in absentia against two Russians, Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov — names that are likely to be aliases. The murder attempt was approved "at a senior level of the Russian state," British Prime Minister Theresa May said Wednesday.

Moscow strongly denies involvement in the attack, and Russian officials said they didn't recognize the suspects.

This combination photo made available by the Metropolitan Police on Wednesday Sept. 5, 2018, shows Alexander Petrov, left, and Ruslan Boshirov. British prosecutors have charged two Russian men, Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, with the nerve agent poisoning of ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the English city of Salisbury. They are charged in absentia with conspiracy to murder, attempted murder and use of the nerve agent Novichok. (Metropolitan Police via AP)
Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, told reporters Thursday that the accusations leveled against the Russian leader and the government were "unacceptable."

"Neither the Russian leadership nor its representatives have anything to do with the events in Salisbury," he said.

This still taken from CCTV and issued by the Metropolitan Police in London on Wednesday Sept. 5, 2018, shows Ruslan Boshirov and Alexander Petrov on Fisherton Road, Salisbury, England on March 4, 2018. British prosecutors have charged two Russian men, Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, with the nerve agent poisoning of ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the English city of Salisbury. They are charged in absentia with conspiracy to murder, attempted murder and use of the nerve agent Novichok. (Metropolitan Police via AP)
Peskov also said that Russia "has no reasons" to investigate the two individuals charged Wednesday because Britain has not asked for legal assistance in the case.

Britain has said it is not going to seek their extradition because Russian law does not allow for its nationals to be tried abroad.

This still taken from CCTV and issued by the Metropolitan Police in London on Wednesday Sept. 5, 2018, shows Ruslan Boshirov at Gatwick airport, England, on March 2, 2018. British prosecutors have charged two Russian men, Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, with the nerve agent poisoning of ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the English city of Salisbury. They are charged in absentia with conspiracy to murder, attempted murder and use of the nerve agent Novichok. (Metropolitan Police via AP)
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova went on national television Wednesday evening and said the security camera footage of the two suspects arriving at Gatwick Airport released by the British authorities had been doctored because it shows them at the same time in the same place. A closer look, however, shows that the men were walking in different gate corridors.

On Thursday, she accused Britain of "concealing the evidence" and demanded that it share the suspects' fingerprints and other data.

This still taken from CCTV and issued by the Metropolitan Police in London on Wednesday Sept. 5, 2018, shows Alexander Petrov at Gatwick airport, England on March 2, 2018. British prosecutors have charged two Russian men, Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, with the nerve agent poisoning of ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the English city of Salisbury. They are charged in absentia with conspiracy to murder, attempted murder and use of the nerve agent Novichok. (Metropolitan Police via AP)
The Skripals' poisoning ignited a diplomatic confrontation in which hundreds of envoys were expelled by both Russia and Western nations. But there is limited appetite among Britain's European allies for further sanctions against Moscow.

Sergei Skripal's niece, Viktoria, on Thursday called on British authorities to allow her to visit her family in Britain after her visa applications were denied. She said that she does not know the men suspected to be behind the poisoning.

Viktoria Skripal, niece of Sergei Skripal, speaks during a news conference in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018. Viktoria on Thursday called on British authorities to allow her to visit her family in Britain after her visa application was denied. Skripal also said that she doubts that the former Russians spy is still alive because he has not communicated with the family since the poisoning. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
Viktoria Skripal also said that she doubts that Sergei Skripal is still alive because he has not communicated with the family since the poisoning.

___

United Kingdom's United Nations Ambassador Karen Pierce listens during a U.N. Security meeting, Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018 at U.N. headquarters. Britain's security minister said Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin bears ultimate responsibility for a nerve agent attack targeting a former spy in England. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Lederer reported from the United Nations. Associated Press writers Nataliya Vasilyeva in Moscow and Jill Lawless in London contributed.

United Kingdom's United Nations Ambassador Karen Pierce speaks during a U.N. Security meeting, Thursday Sept. 6, 2018 at U.N. headquarters. Britain's security minister said Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin bears ultimate responsibility for a nerve agent attack targeting a former spy in England. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
