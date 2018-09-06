Trump administration moves to detain migrant families longer

Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen speaks to George Washington University's Center for Cyber and Homeland Security, in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018. The Trump administration is planning to circumvent a longstanding court agreement on how children are treated in immigration custody. That means families will be kept in detention longer. Homeland Security announced Thursday it would terminate the agreement which requires the release of immigrant children generally after 20 days. It would instead adopt regulations that administration officials say will provide care of minors, but allow changes to deter migrants illegally crossing the border. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)