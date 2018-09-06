Starbucks debuts in Italy with premium brews, novelty bar

In this photo taken on Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2108, a waiter adds chocolate to coffee cups, at the Starbucks store in Milan, Italy. Starbucks opens its first store in Italy Friday, betting that premium brews and novelties like a heated marble-topped coffee bar will win patrons in a country fond of its espresso rituals. Decades ago, Milan’s coffee bars had inspired the chain’s vision. Starbucks hopes clients will linger at Starbucks Reserve Roastery, where they can watch beans being roasted, sip Reserve coffee or have cocktails at a mezzanine-level bar in a cavernous space that once was a post office near the city’s Duomo, or cathedral. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)