Residents report damage from Gordon
A home on Country Club Drive in Laurel was damaged when part of this tree snapped off and fell on it.
By Charles Herrington | September 5, 2018 at 8:16 PM CDT - Updated September 5 at 8:16 PM

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Property damage from Tropical Storm Gordon was limited to a few places in the Pine Belt.

A home in Greene County was damaged when a tree was uprooted, according to resident Charity Walley.

She sent photos of the damage via Facebook.

This image shows storm damage to a home in Greene County. (Photo source: Charity Walley via Facebook)

However, Greene County Emergency Management hasn't confirmed the damage yet.

And a house on Country Club Drive in Laurel was damaged when part of a tree came off during the storm.

Jones County Emergency Management said earlier in the week, a home next door was damaged by another part of the same tree which fell off.

