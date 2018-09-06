Residents report damage from Gordon

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Property damage from Tropical Storm Gordon was limited to a few places in the Pine Belt.
A home in Greene County was damaged when a tree was uprooted, according to resident Charity Walley.
She sent photos of the damage via Facebook.
However, Greene County Emergency Management hasn't confirmed the damage yet.
And a house on Country Club Drive in Laurel was damaged when part of a tree came off during the storm.
Jones County Emergency Management said earlier in the week, a home next door was damaged by another part of the same tree which fell off.
