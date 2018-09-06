PRCC goalkeeper Lie earns MACJC, NJCAA honors

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Pearl River Community College goalkeeper Kobe Lie has had a nice week of recognition after helping the men’s soccer team get off to a great start.
Lie, who was named Wednesday the top goalkeeper by the Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges to start the season, was honored Thursday as the National Junior College Athletic Association’s “Goalkeeper of the Week.”
The national honor is the first bestowed on Lie this season, but the Hattiesburg native and North Forrest High School product twice won the award as a freshman.
“He’s been great,” PRCC coach Drew Gallant said. “I don’t think he’s reached his full potential yet. We didn’t have him at all during the preseason, but he jumped right in once the season started and he been performing really well.”
The Wildcats (4-0) have outscored their opponents 22-3 thus far, and Lie has been a big reason.
Lie had made 24 saves this season, including:
- Four saves in a 4-0, season-opening win against Itawamba Community College
- Two saves in a 3-0 victory at Holmes Community College
- Five saves in a 69-minute, 10-2 victory over East Central Community College
- A season-high 13 saves in a 5-1 at archrival Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College
Lie is tied at the top nationally for wins, ranks 12th in saves, 18th in save percentage (.923) and 28th in goals-against average (0.53)
PRCC will host Meridian Community College in women’s/men’s soccer doubleheader Friday. The women’s game kicks off at 5 p.m., with the men to follow at 7 p.m.
