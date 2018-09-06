Perry County traffic stops leads to arrest, drugs seized

PERRY COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - A Perry County traffic stop led to the arrest of a Hattiesburg man and methamphetamine being taken off the streets.
The sheriff’s office said the Perry County Drug Narcotic team stopped a man Tuesday afternoon in the Indian Springs Community, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies arrested Leonard Anthony Merrifield, 43, and charged him with felony possession of a controlled substance with intent after seizing meth, according to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office.
Merrifield made his initial court appearance on Wednesday and had his bond set at $10,000. He remains behind bars.
