3 dead in Cincinnati shooting, police ID suspected gunman

CINCINNATI (WXIX/RNN) - Three people are dead and two others were injured after a gunman opened fire at Fifth Third Bank headquarters in downtown Cincinnati Thursday morning.
The suspect, 29-year-old Omar Enrique Santa Perez, was killed in a shootout with police, according to Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac. Cincinnati Vice Mayor Chris Smitherman said no police officers were injured.
Police identified the dead as Pruthvi Raj Kandepi, Richard Newcomer and Luis Felipe Calderón.
One of the injured is in critical condition, the other in fair. No other information about the victims was immediately available.
One victim died on the scene. Four other victims were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where two of them died.
Isaac said Santa Perez acted as the lone shooter, using a 9mm semi-automatic pistol, with at least 200 rounds of ammunition on him. Santa Perez legally purchased the gun used in the shooting.
Police said they believe Santa Perez suffered from mental health issues and had been living in the greater Cincinnati area since at least 2015. He was not an employee of the bank.
WXIX reports that multiple law enforcement agencies searched an apartment building believed to be where the shooter lived in North Bend, Ohio, which is about 15 miles from downtown Cincinnati.
“We send our prayers to the victims and their families,” said Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley. “It appears police were there within seconds. So, he was actively shooting innocent victims and our officers were able to kill him and stop the threat quickly.”
The shooting happened at the headquarters for Fifth Third. The bank issued a statement on Twitter, thanking everyone for their support.
The gunman entered the building through the loading dock. The suspect fired his weapon in the loading dock area and the lobby, WXIX reported.
Isaac said the suspect was not able to reach the upper floors of the bank building.
Police responded to the incident at about 9 a.m. ET, and completed their search of the crime scene around 11 a.m.
“We did hear a gun shooting from the 29th floor. We could quickly see there was a large police presence and could see them blocking Fountain Square. We knew immediately something was wrong. We’re a bit rattled,” said Gregory Harshfield, Fifth Third Bank manager.
Another witness told WXIX that he thought a movie was being filming until he saw police carrying a wounded woman and officers rushing to the scene.
One victim was found at a nearby ice cream shop. Customers in the bank were hiding in a bathroom, according to local reports.
The FBI, ATF and Homeland Security are working with the Cincinnati Police Department on the investigation.
