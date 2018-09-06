Woman killed in Forrest Co. crash identified

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash on U.S. Hwy. 98. (Source: WDAM)
September 6, 2018 at 6:11 AM CDT - Updated September 6 at 3:40 PM

FORREST COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol have identified the young woman killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Forrest County.

MHP spokesman Travis Luck identified the woman as 18-year-old Cassey Phelps, of Garland, TX.

Luck said the crash happened on U.S. Highway 98 East just before 4 a.m. when the driver of the vehicle lost control, running off the side of the road and into a tree.

MHP officials said the vehicle burst into flames upon impact.

Phelps was pronounced dead at the scene, Luck said. The driver was taken to a nearby hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

