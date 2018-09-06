HPD looking for woman last seen a month ago

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a woman who was last seen one month ago.
HPD said 20-year-old Destinii Winborne was last seen at the Hattiesburg Train Depot on Aug. 7. Officials believe Winborne bought a ticket that day, but they do not know if she ever boarded a train.
Investigators said Winborne’s parents have not been able to make contact with their daughter and they are concerned for her well-being.
Winborns is 5-foot-3 and weighs 130 pounds.
If you see Winborne or have any information on her whereabouts, please call the Hattiesburg Police Department.
