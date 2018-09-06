HPD looking for woman last seen a month ago

Destinii Winborne was last seen on Aug. 7.

By Chris Thies | September 6, 2018 at 1:05 PM CDT - Updated September 6 at 1:05 PM

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a woman who was last seen one month ago.

HPD said 20-year-old Destinii Winborne was last seen at the Hattiesburg Train Depot on Aug. 7. Officials believe Winborne bought a ticket that day, but they do not know if she ever boarded a train.

Investigators said Winborne’s parents have not been able to make contact with their daughter and they are concerned for her well-being.

Posted by Hattiesburg Police Department (Official) on Wednesday, September 5, 2018

Winborns is 5-foot-3 and weighs 130 pounds.

If you see Winborne or have any information on her whereabouts, please call the Hattiesburg Police Department.

