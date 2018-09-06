Hattiesburg burglary suspect arrested in AL

The U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested Arthur Barlow, 31, in York, Alabama around 5:30 p.m. (Photo source: HPD)
By Luke Smith | September 5, 2018 at 8:53 PM CDT - Updated September 5 at 8:53 PM

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - A man accused of two armed robberies was arrested in Alabama on Wednesday.

The U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested Arthur Barlow, 31, in York, Alabama around 5:30 p.m., according to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore.

Moore said Barlow had a warrant out for armed robbery on Sunday at InTown Suites at 121 West Park Drive around 9:30 p.m.

It was later determined that Barlow was also a suspect in a Tuesday armed robbery at a Texaco at 6417 U.S. Highway 49 around 6:30 a.m., and another arrest warrant was issued, according to Moore.

Moore said the investigation is ongoing.

