Hattiesburg burglary suspect arrested in AL

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - A man accused of two armed robberies was arrested in Alabama on Wednesday.
The U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested Arthur Barlow, 31, in York, Alabama around 5:30 p.m., according to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore.
Moore said Barlow had a warrant out for armed robbery on Sunday at InTown Suites at 121 West Park Drive around 9:30 p.m.
It was later determined that Barlow was also a suspect in a Tuesday armed robbery at a Texaco at 6417 U.S. Highway 49 around 6:30 a.m., and another arrest warrant was issued, according to Moore.
Moore said the investigation is ongoing.
