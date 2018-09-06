Forecast: Soggy Thursday gives way to drier weekend

PINE BELT, MS (WDAM) - Our weather for today looks to be on the wet side with mostly cloudy skies and a 60 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs today will be in the upper 80s and lows by Friday morning in the lower to mid-70s.
For Friday, expect about a 40 percent chance for mainly afternoon showers and thunderstorms with highs again in the upper 80s and lows in the lower 70s.
We get somewhat of a break for the weekend with only a 20 percent chance of a shower or thunderstorm on Saturday and just a 30 percent chance on Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 80s to around 90.
Next week looks rather wet Monday through Wednesday.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.