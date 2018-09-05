Tropical Storm Gordon causes power outages in Pine Belt

More than 2,400 outages reported in the Pine Belt due to Tropical Storm Gordon. (Source: Southern Pine Electric Co.)
September 5, 2018 at 6:18 AM CDT - Updated September 5 at 6:51 AM

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - More than 2,400 Southern Pine Electric Company customers are reporting outages in the Pine Belt due to Tropical Storm Gordon. As of Wednesday morning, the company is reporting that 2,454 are affected.

According to their website, here’s a list of outages:

Clarke County - 36

Copiah County - 564

Covington County - 89

Jasper County - 781

Jefferson Davis County - 31

Jones County - 27

Newton County - 582

Scott County - 125

Simpson County - 4

Smith County - 215

Other companies including Mississippi Power, Singing River Electric and Dixie River Electric have customers without power. There are 37 outages impacting nearly 300 Mississippi Power customers, per their website. Dixie River Electric shows more than 300 power outages. Additionally, Singing River Electric Company is reporting 301 outages causing almost 11, 000 customers to be without power.

George - 2892

Greene - 2566

Harrison - 1

Jackson - 4343

Mobile - 70

Perry - 699

Stone - 3

Wayne - 137

