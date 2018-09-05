Tropical Storm Gordon causes power outages in Pine Belt

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - More than 2,400 Southern Pine Electric Company customers are reporting outages in the Pine Belt due to Tropical Storm Gordon. As of Wednesday morning, the company is reporting that 2,454 are affected.
According to their website, here’s a list of outages:
Clarke County - 36
Copiah County - 564
Covington County - 89
Jasper County - 781
Jefferson Davis County - 31
Jones County - 27
Newton County - 582
Scott County - 125
Simpson County - 4
Smith County - 215
Other companies including Mississippi Power, Singing River Electric and Dixie River Electric have customers without power. There are 37 outages impacting nearly 300 Mississippi Power customers, per their website. Dixie River Electric shows more than 300 power outages. Additionally, Singing River Electric Company is reporting 301 outages causing almost 11, 000 customers to be without power.
George - 2892
Greene - 2566
Harrison - 1
Jackson - 4343
Mobile - 70
Perry - 699
Stone - 3
Wayne - 137
