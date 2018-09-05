Recognizing the signs of esophageal cancer

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Forrest General Cancer Center Radiation Oncologist Sophy Mangana said something as common as acid reflux can be a sign of esophageal cancer.
She said there are two kinds of esophageal cancer.
"One is Sqamous Cell Carcinoma of the esophagus and the other is Adenocarcinoma of the esophagus," Mangana said.
Mangana said Squamous Cell Carcinoma is a form of cancer in the esophogus that is caused by drinking alcohol and smoking cigarrettes in excess.
"Adenocarcinoma is actually the type that is on the rise in the United States," Mangana said.
Mangana said having a history of gastric reflux disease, or acid reflux, overtime can lead to the lining of the esophagus changing and causing Adenocarcinoma. She said that means risk factors and prevention are complex for this cancer.
“So, you may have a family history of Adenocarcinoma of the esophagus that automatically puts you at risk for having it,” Mangana said. “If you have gastric reflux disease, which you may not be able to control having that disease, it will put you at risk for having this type of cancer.”
Mangana said start by looking for the signs of acid reflux like burning in the chest after you eat or when you lay down and a dry cough or a bitter taste after you eat. She said if you notice these signs, then you should talk to your doctor.
"They may put you on a medication to help prevent you from having long standing acid going up into the esophagus," Mangana said.
Mangana said there is no formal screening for esophgeal cancer, but if you are a white male 50 and over with sign, and a family history of Adenocarcinoma, start the conversation with your primary caregiver.
