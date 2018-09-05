Player of the Week: Oak Grove QB John Rhys Plumlee

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Oak Grove quarterback John Rhys Plumlee is starting out the season on the right foot, even in the mud and rain.
"Real wet out there this week. It brought on a new challenge of it being wet, so the ball kept slipping sometimes and it was harder to throw and hold on to the ball when you're running it, but I thought the team as a whole handled that situation well," said Plumlee.
The senior threw for three touchdowns and ran for a fourth to beat Laurel between the bricks 36-18.
Warrior Head Coach Drew Causey is impressed so far.
"I thought he played great. He's had a great start to the season, 75, 80 completion percentage on his passing game. Making great reads in his running game, so just doing a great job," said Causey.
"It was a big game for us, especially going to Laurel playing between the bricks. It's a hard atmosphere to play in just because it's at their place," said Plumlee.
With wide receiver Brandon Hayes out for the game with a toe injury, Plumlee had to rely on younger players to fill the void.
"We had some young guys have to step up for us and they really did. They came up big when we needed them to, Jordan Coleman and Tavion," said Plumlee.
The dual-threat quarterback is a multi-sport athlete committed to the University of Georgia for both football and baseball, but he says he doesn't have a favorite sport.
"It depends on what season it’s in. Right now, its football, so I kind of like football, but come baseball season, I like baseball. So, it’s just whatever I'm playing at the time."
Causey described what it has been like to coach Plumlee through his high school career.
"He's a lot of fun. Just a great kid. Just soaks it all in. Great leader. He's what every coach would want in a player," said Causey.
The senior still has one high school career goal to check off.
"I want a state championship, and I really think this year it's a definite reality for us, because we have all the players and especially all the coaches. We have a great coaching staff, and from the looks of it, it looks like it’s going pretty good right now," said Plumlee.
For now, his focus is set on Hattiesburg. The Warriors will face their cross-town rival at home this Friday.
“We’re building momentum going into this Hattiesburg game coming up, and so we’re really just trying to get the ball rolling as we’re going into this season, for sure. But, we still have a lot to work on and get better on and improve on, so I think we haven’t hit our peak yet.”
