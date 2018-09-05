Mom admits to beating son and carrying his body to woods, affidavit reveals

LARGO, FL (WWSB/RNN) - A Pinellas County arrest affidavit reveals a mother admitted to hitting her 2-year-old son in the head, which caused him to hit his head against a wall and have seizures.
Jordan Belliveau, who was the subject of a multi-day Amber Alert, then died after having seizures. He was 2 years old.
His mother admitted to taking him to the woods and leaving him there, the affidavit said.
Charisse Stinson, 21, is charged with first-degree murder and child abuse.
Largo police arrested Stinson around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday shortly after investigators found Jordan’s body in the woods.
Stinson had earlier claimed her son was abducted by a man who had offered them a ride, then knocked her unconscious and left her in the woods, WTXL reported.
