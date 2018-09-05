Jones, Forrest County safe rooms offer shelter from Gordon

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Safe rooms in Forrest and Jones counties are open to offer shelter for those in need of a place to stay as Tropical Storm Gordon moves through the area.
The Forrest 361 Shelter opened at 4 p.m. and is staffed by the American Red Cross. The shelter is located at 946 Sullivan Drive.
If residents need transportation to the shelter, arrangements can be made by calling 601-545-4500.
The Jones County FEMA 361 Safe Room will opened at 8 p.m. and will remain open until the threat has passed. The shelter is located at 1425 Ellisville Blvd.
There will be no food at the Jones County shelter, so you are encouraged to bring blankets, food and snacks.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.