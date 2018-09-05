Hattiesburg police respond to armed robbery

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are investigating after a gas station was robbed Tuesday morning.
Officers responded to the report of armed robbery at a Texaco at 6417 U.S. 49 around 6:30 a.m., according to HPD spokesman Ryan Moore.
Moore said police were told that a black man entered the store and pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money. The man was reported wearing a grey shirt, black pants, white gloves, white shoes, a red bandana over the top of his head and a dark blue bandana over his face, according to Moore.
The man ran from the store in an unknown direction.
If you have any information regarding the incident, you are asked to contact HPD or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.
