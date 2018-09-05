Gordon loses strength over the Pine Belt

PINE BELT, MS (WDAM) - Tropical Storm Gordon continues to diminish across the Pine Belt.
Gordon is moving northwest at 14 mph. Wind speeds have dropped to 50 mph, and the dry air to the south continues to dig into the center of the storm.
In the eastern counties of South Mississippi – Clarke, Wayne, Greene and George counties – rain and wind up to 50 mph will continue.
For other counties – Simpson, Lawrence, Walthall, Marion, Jeff Davis, Smith, Covington, Lamar and Pearl River counties – the overall threat for heavy rain and high winds are diminishing.
For places on the fringe between those two batches of counties, in places like Stone, Forrest, Jones and Jasper counties, the threat for heavy rain and some wind will continue through 4 a.m.
The timeline pushes Gordon, and all of the rain and wind, north of our area by 7 a.m.
