USM’s Hopson generally pleased with season-opening football win

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - University of Southern Mississippi football coach Jay Hopson said Monday that he thought his Golden Eagles got just about what they were looking for out of Saturday’s season opener with visiting Jackson State University.
First on Hopson’s checklist was the program’s second-consecutive 55-7 victory in the third meeting between the intrastate foes.
“It’s good to start the season off with a win,” Hopson said Monday morning during his weekly news conference.
USM (1-0) led 41-0 at halftime, and began substituting liberally soon into the third quarter.
“In the second half, we got a lot of guys in, so it was good to see some young guys play,” Hopson said. “We certainly didn’t execute as well in the second half, but there were a lot of learning moments in the film room.”
That lack of execution, including turnovers on three consecutive offensive possessions, did not sit well with USM offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson, who remained offended Monday by Saturday’s lack of ball security.
“I was frustrated, to be honest with you, because when we subbed, we turned the ball over three times in a row with those backups,” Dawson said. “Very, very frustrating, because we might lead the nation in turnovers right now based on those three possessions.
“That’s just frustrating to me. Take care of the football. That’s your job. So, ultimately, we’ve got to get that cleaned up. That’s just unacceptable for any group that’s out there. That will be something that we talk about, very in-depth, with them.”
Hopson said he liked the four turnovers created by the defense, including senior Xavier Marion’s 26-yard fumble return and the Golden Eagles’ performance on special teams, including an 81-yard punt return from sophomore Quez Watkins.
“We respect all, and Jackson State was no exception,” Hopson said. “They’re a talented football team and a well-coached football team, and so, we had to bring our ‘A’ game, and I thought we played really well in all three phases in the first and second quarters. We were a lot sharper in the first half then we were in the second.
“But when we got ahead and created a few turnovers, now, we had that opportunity to put some young guys in, and I talked to the team at halftime (about that), and that’s what you want to do. That’s exactly what you want to do when you play and you get up 41-0 or 35-0.
“Certainly, like everything, you want to better Week Two, but I thought we came out and played pretty well in the first half.”
The Golden Eagles will remain at M.M. Roberts Stadium this weekend, welcoming University of Louisiana-Monroe (1-0) to town at 6 p.m. Saturday.
“Tough,” Hopson said. “They’re a tough football team who will make it a four-quarter game. It’ll be that way from this game onward, and we know, from here on out, we have to come ready to play.
“They have a real good, dual-threat quarterback and have a lot of talent at the skill positions. They’re good up front and well-coached.”
Players O’Week
USM players of the week for the Jackson State University game included:
- Offense: Sophomore receiver/return man Quez Watkins, who finished with a career-high 241 all-purpose yards. Watkins had eight catches for 138 yards and three touchdown receptions, all personal bests, including scoring catches of 28 yards, 24 yards and 22 yards.
Watkins also was named Conference USA Special Teams Player of the Week, returning three punts for 103 yards, including an 81-yard touchdown.
- Defense: Senior rover Xavier Marion, who, in his first career start, made two tackles (one solo), forced a fumble and plucked another fumble from mid-air and returned it 26 yards for his first career touchdown.
Followed 9 seconds after Watkins’ return TD, Marion’s quick hands and quicker return, the two scores took the Golden Eagles from a sturdy, 17-point lead to a stranglehold at 31-0.
- Special teams: Senior place-kicker Parker Shaunfield who was perfect on all nine of his kicks from placement.
The preseason All-C-USA selection connected on field goals of 46 yards and 29 yards as well as seven extra points.
Quote of Week
Sophomore rover Ky’el Hemby copped to a case of nervous prior to his first start as a Golden Eagle.
“I’d say before the first game, I felt a little nervous, but right now, I don’t feel any pressure,” Hemby said.
The Abingdon, Md., native who transferred from Iowa Western Community College, was then asked about the prospect of going through his first storm, with Tropical Storm Gordon bearing down for an expected Tuesday landfall along the Gulf Coast.
“What storm?” Hemby said.
