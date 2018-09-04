USM gets “The GrubSlinger” food truck on campus

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - It’s called “The GrubSlinger.”
A new food truck that offers a wide variety of food items to students at The University of Southern Mississippi. The GrubSlinger made its first appearance on USM’s campus on Aug. 30 in Shoemaker Square.
Students can now enjoy different breakfast items such as breakfast sandwiches, burritos and specialty toast. The food truck also offers a whirling menu of exciting lunch options.
The idea all began last spring when representatives of USM Eagle Dining/Aramark were looking for ways to serve areas of campus where eating spots are not close by.
John Meyer, Resident District Manager of Eagle Dining/Aramark, said The GrubSlinger brings new offerings and excitement to the campus.
“After conducting surveys and focus groups on campus we felt that a food truck would be the perfect concept to reach students throughout campus," Meyer said. "We are excited about all the new offerings this will bring to campus.”
The GrubSlinger has a special themed lunch menu for each day of the week and it includes:
Monday – Hot Sandwiches & Paninis
Tuesday- Specialty Tacos
Wednesday –Specialty hotdogs
Thursday – Specialty Burgers
Friday – Specialty Fries
Anyone can follow Eagle Dining on Twitter for daily updates on the truck’s location on campus.
