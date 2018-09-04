TS Gordon inches closer to landfall

PINE BELT, MS (WDAM) - Tropical Storm Gordon is still churning toward the Mississippi Gulf Coast with 65 mph sustained winds and gusts up to 75 mph.
The storm is still expected to become a hurricane before making landfall somewhere along the Mississippi Gulf Coast later tonight.
The storm is currently moving toward the northwest at 15 mph. It was located 130 miles SSE of Mobile, AL as of the 1 p.m. advisory.
Hurricane warnings are in effect from the mouth of the Pearl River to the Alabama-Florida line.
Much of southern Mississippi is under a Tropical Storm Warning until further notice.
Heavy rains and strong winds are possible in the area beginning around 8 p.m. tonight till 4 a.m. Wednesday morning.
