Pine Belt actor stars in upcoming movie
“God Bless the Broken Road” hits the big screen on September 7. (Photo source: God Bless the Broken Road Facebook)
By Ashley Jackson | September 3, 2018 at 10:09 PM CDT - Updated September 3 at 10:11 PM

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - A Pine Belt actor is starring in a new movie called “God Bless the Broken Road,” which is coming out soon.

Gary Grubbs, who has a home in Hattiesburg, plays Joe the mechanic.

In the movie, a young lady loses her husband in Afghanistan, forcing her to raise her child by herself. A portion of the box office proceeds will go to the Disabled American Veterans.

“Its great because they had a convention of disabled veterans in New Orleans a few months ago and we went down,” Grubbs said. “I was there and showed the movie and I met a lot of those guys and they were excited about it and it was great to meet them. I mean it was several hundred and we really had a good time visiting with them.”

Grubbs has appeared in over 170 film and television credits since the 1970s.

Gary Grubbs
Gary Grubbs (Photo source: IMDb)

“God Bless the Broken Road” hits the big screen on September 7.

