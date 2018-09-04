Pine Belt actor stars in upcoming movie

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - A Pine Belt actor is starring in a new movie called “God Bless the Broken Road,” which is coming out soon.
Gary Grubbs, who has a home in Hattiesburg, plays Joe the mechanic.
In the movie, a young lady loses her husband in Afghanistan, forcing her to raise her child by herself. A portion of the box office proceeds will go to the Disabled American Veterans.
“Its great because they had a convention of disabled veterans in New Orleans a few months ago and we went down,” Grubbs said. “I was there and showed the movie and I met a lot of those guys and they were excited about it and it was great to meet them. I mean it was several hundred and we really had a good time visiting with them.”
Grubbs has appeared in over 170 film and television credits since the 1970s.
“God Bless the Broken Road” hits the big screen on September 7.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.