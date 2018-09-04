Pearl River Valley Electric preparing ahead of Gordon’s arrival

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Pearl River Valley Electric is making plans to respond to any service problems Tropical Storm Gordon.
Workers will continue to respond to any outages reported as long it is safe to do so. However, the company says sustained winds of 30 miles per hour or more can prevent line crews and servicemen from continuing to try to repair damages.
Tropical Storm Gordon is predicted to possibly become a Category 1 hurricane, and is expected to make landfall in south Mississippi sometime late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.
After the storm passes through, workers will assess overall damage to the system and start implementing plans for restoring power to all customers as well as to essential community services. The company says restoration efforts could take several days if there is extensive damage.
To report a power outage or downed line, contact Pearl River Valley Electric at (855)-277-8372 or visit www.prvepa.com.
