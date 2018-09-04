LIST: Closures ahead of Tropical Storm Gordon

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Some Pine Belt schools, colleges and city and county offices will be closing or operating on altered schedules due to the expected impact of Tropical Storm Gordon.
- Forrest County Agricultural High School will be closed Wednesday. After school activities are cancelled for Tuesday and Wednesday.
- Schools in the Lamar County School District will be closed Wednesday.
- Schools in the Petal School District will be closed Wednesday.
- Presbyterian Christian School will be closed Wednesday.
- Schools in the Hattiesburg Public School District will be closed Wednesday.
- Schools in the Perry County School District will be closed Wednesday.
- Classes and activities on all Jones County Junior College campuses will be suspended Wednesday. Regular operations will resume Thursday.
- Classes and activities on all Pearl River Community College campuses will be suspended Wednesday, Regular operations will resume Thursday.
- Schools in the Forrest County School District will be closed Wednesday.
- Lamar Christian School will be closed Wednesday.
- CARES School-Hattiesburg will be closed Wednesday.
- Columbia Academy will be closed on Wednesday.
- Schools in the Jefferson Davis County School District will be closed Wednesday.
- Sacred Heart Catholic School will be closed Wednesday. There will be no after school activities.
- Schools in the Covington County School District will be closed on Wednesday.
- Antonelli College will be closed on Wednesday.
- Laurel Christian School will be closed Wednesday.
- Schools in the Laurel School District will be closed on Wednesday.
- Prentiss Christian School will be closed on Wednesday.
- The University of Southern Mississippi announced that its main campus will close at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday as a safety measure to mitigate the potential effects of Tropical Storm Gordon in the area. The university’s Gulf Coast operations, including the Gulf Park campus and the Gulf Coast Research Laboratory, will be closed Tuesday. For more information, see usm.edu/news.
- The Stone County School District will dismiss classes at 12:30 on Tuesday.
- The Lamar County School District will run a regular schedule Tuesday, but all after school activities are canceled.
- The Hattiesburg Public School District will be operating on a normal schedule on Tuesday, but all after school activities have been cancelled.
- The Petal School District will run a normal schedule on Tuesday, but all after school activities have been canceled.
- The Richton School District will have school Tuesday.
- The Perry County School District will dismiss classes at 1 p.m. on Tuesday.
- The Laurel School District will operate on a regular schedule Tuesday. The ninth-grade and JV football games scheduled for Tuesday night have been postponed.
- JCJC Main Campus will close at 5;30 p.m. Tuesday.
- JCJC Greene County Center will close at 1 p.m. Tuesday.
- JCJC Clarke County Center will close at 5:50 p.m. Tuesday.
- JCJC Jasper County Center Will close at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
- JCJC Wayne County center will close at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
- JCJC Advanced Technology Center will close at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
- Class for Wayne County School District schools will begin at 9:05 a.m. on Wednesday, except for the high school. Class will begin at Wayne County High School at 9:30 a.m.
- Classes will begin at 8:53 a.m. Wednesday for Wayne Academy.
- Classes will begin at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday for Lighthouse Christian Academy.
- All PRCC campuses will close at noon Tuesday. PRCC’s soccer games Tuesday in Poplarville with Southwest Community College have been postponed to Sept. 19. As of Monday night, PRCC’s home football game Thursday night against East Mississippi Community College had not been affected.
- All Lamar County offices will be closed on Wednesday.
- The Laurel Courthouse will be closed Wednesday.
- The Ellisville Courthouse will be closed Wednesday
- All Jones County offices will be closed Wednesday
We will continue to update and add to this schedule as more information is made available.
