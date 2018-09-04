HPD searching for armed robbery suspect

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is searching for a man believed to be involved in the armed robbery of a hotel in the Hub City. On Sunday, Sept. 2, police responded to a report of an armed robbery at Intown Suites around 9:30 pm.
When officers arrived, they spoke with a victim who told them a black male walked up to him pointed a gun to his side and demanded money in the parking lot of his hotel room.
The suspect was later identified as Arthur Barlow. HPD spokesperson Ryan Moore says there’s an active arrest warrant for Barlow’s arrest.
According to a witness, Barlow was last seen leaving the hotel in a dark blue Chevrolet Caprice with dents on the rear driver’s side, and stock wheels with no hub caps.
If anyone has any information on this incident, or the whereabouts of Barlow, contact HPD or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.
