Governor holds news conference on TS Gordon

HANCOCK COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant and other state leaders held a news conference Tuesday afternoon to discuss the state’s response to Tropical Storm Gordon. The news conference was held at the Hancock County Emergency Operations Center near Bay St. Louis.
Gordon is expected to make landfall on the Mississippi Gulf Coast as a Category 1 hurricane sometime Tuesday evening. Conditions in our area should start deteriorating around 8 p.m. Gordon is expected to have sustained winds up to 75 mph upon landfall.
Bryant declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm Monday night.
