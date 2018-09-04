Governor declares state of emergency ahead of TS Gordon

MISSISSIPPI (WDAM) - Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant declared a state of emergency on Monday night due to Tropical Storm Gordon.
Tropical Storm Gordon is expected to become a hurricane prior to landfall on Tuesday, and hurricane warnings have been issued along the coast.
The storm will cause heavy rain and has the potential for damage caused by flooding and high winds.
The National Hurricane Center forecast says Gordon could make landfall with 40-65 mph winds.
To follow the latest updates on Tropical Storm Gordon, download the WDAM First Alert Weather App.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.