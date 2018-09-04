FIRST ALERT: Gordon expected to make landfall as Cat. 1

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - All eyes are on Tropical Storm Gordon. The storm is expected to become a Category 1 hurricane later today before making landfall on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
This puts the Pine Belt on the right front quadrant of the storm.
The National Hurricane Center continues to predict Gordon will strengthen and make landfall with 70-75 mph winds.
Weather in the Pine Belt will go downhill between 8 to 10 this evening. Rainfall still looks to be the biggest threat from this system with two to five inches possible.
Winds up to 70 mph will be possible, which could cause power outages and knock down trees.
Since we will be in the right front quadrant, we can't rule out the threat a few weak tornadoes in the rain bands.
Conditions will improve Wednesday after sunrise as Gordon moves to the north of the area. Rain will still be possible tomorrow with highs in the low 80s.
Rain chance will become more hit-or-miss later this week after the tropical system passes.
