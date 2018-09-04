Driver blames squirrel for rollover crash, eyewitness says

PHILADELPHIA (KYW/CNN) – A driver blamed a furry woodland creature after he smashed into a row of parked cars in Philadelphia, according to an eyewitness.
Police were called after the vehicle went out of control and hit several parked cars and rolled onto its side early Monday morning.
Emergency responders pulled the uninjured driver out through his windshield.
One eyewitness said the driver had an odd explanation for the accident.
"He said he was coming down the street and he saw a squirrel. He thought he was going to hit it, so he swerved and he lost control," the witness said.
There's no word from police on whether the squirrel was really a factor, or whether the driver is expected to face any charges.
