Convenience stores prepare for lottery’s impact

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant is expected to sign a bill that will bring a lottery to the state of Mississippi, and store owners say they couldn’t be more excited for what’s coming their way.
“We are very excited about that,” said Brakass Bastola, owner of Eagle Food Mart in Hattiesburg.
Bastola said he’s already preparing to get his store ready to for a lottery system.
“The lottery makes the business grow I think,” Bastola said. “People are asking when are you going to get the lottery or when are they coming? When are they going to start to sell that? They’re asking. Everybody.”
Bastola said he thinks this will be good for the state as well because several of his customers go to Louisiana to get tickets.
“They’re going to save a lot of people a trip to get to here and I’m going to miss all customers,” said Louisiana store owner Mastos Kissim.
Supporters estimate that the lottery would bring in up to $40 million to the state in its first year, according to the Associated Press.
“That’s good news for Mississippi. Businesses and everybody,” Bastola said.
Lawmakers believe once the bill has been signed, it will take several months before the lottery will be in full effect.
