Bond denied for man accused in HPD shooting

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - A Lamar County judge denied bond for a man accused of shooting a Hattiesburg police officer on June 18th.
Victor Kirksey’s defense attorney, Joseph Anthony Denson, went before Judge Anthony Mozingo and filed another motion to have a bond amount set for the 23-year-old.
Kirksey walked into the courtroom filled with family, Tuesday morning. He was previously wheelchair bond after the officer involved shooting.
“There was a lot of gunfire when he was apprehended,” Denson said. “My client before this was never charged with a felony at all. He was working a job.”
Denson mentioned bond was already denied for Kirksey several times.
Kirksey is charged with three counts of aggravated assault on a police officer.
Denson argued Kirksey has council and no intentions to run away from defending his charges. He called Patricia Kirksey, Victor’s mother, to the stand as a witness.
She confirmed Kirksey had several jobs in the Hattiesburg area. She said he has $194 in his checking account.
Patricia said her family doesn’t condone crime and would only assist in securing a bond for Victor because they don’t believe the allegations.
She said she is willing to take responsibility if bond is set for her son.
Assistant District Attorney Doug Miller questioned Patricia.
She confirmed Kirksey moved in with his grandmother at 16 and went through to 12th grade but did not officially graduate from high school.
Miller asked Patricia where Kirksey would live if granted bond. She said she lives in Alabama and prefers he live with her. She said there were options for him to reside in Lamar County as well.
The defense attorney called Michael Hardin, a jail administrator at Lamar County Jail, to the stand.
He confirmed Kirksey has not threatened law enforcement or to run away since he’s been in custody.
He said there had been a few incidents of Kirksey trying to get in a top bunk when he was advised not to pertaining to his health.
Miller then confirmed with Hardin that Kirksey is functioning well in jail.
Kirksey also took the stand. Denson asked him if given bond, if he would continue to show up to court.
Kirksey hesitated, then answered, yes.
Leo Clemons with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation was called to the stand by Miller.
Clemons recalled details from the night the alleged crimes happened. He said HPD was investigating a prior officer involved shooting when they visually identified Kirksey as the suspect.
The defense attorney then asked Clemons about the evidence. Clemons said all casings from law enforcement and the suspect’s gun were 9-millimeter. Denson asked if there was a distinction made between the shell casings at the scene.
Clemons said the state crime lab had not tested the casings at this time.
Denson asked Clemons if there was no more evidence as of now other than what officers alleged.
“That’s fair to say,” Clemons answered.
The court briefly recessed.
“The court in determining making this decision, because of his eluding, escaping and meeting law enforcement with deadly force, the answer is straightforward,” said Mozingo.
Mozingo said some of the factors leading to the denied bond were Kirksey had worked short term jobs, his income wasn’t steady and that he had not been living in the area very long.
He also stated that anytime Kirksey met law enforcement, he evaded.
Kirksey is not yet indicted on the charges filed against him. Denson said he was not sure how they would move forward at this point.
